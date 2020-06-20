See What Chelsea Boss Lampard Told Tammy Abraham After Werner Signing

Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard, has revealed that he spoke with Tammy Abraham, since the club spent £53million on Timo Werner.

Wernet becomes the club’s second summer signing, following the £43m spent on Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.

Lampard has warned the young stars at the club to continue to improve and also get used to competition within the squad.

“I don’t feel the need to have addressed every player if a player comes in who might contest their position at a club like Chelsea. Because that’s what it’s about. “Tammy has had a very good season for us this season. He has to sustain and improve on that because at Chelsea we have demands. I’m happy to have options and we have options in forward areas. We must have competition for places,” Lampard told a Zoom press conference on Friday.

Abraham has scored 15 goals so far in the 2019/2020 season.