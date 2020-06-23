Salary Can’t Cure The Disease Called Poverty – Reno Omokri

Popular Nigerian author, known for his controversial points, Reno Omokri, has dropped another nugget for his fans and followers on social media.

In his post on Twitter, Reno Omokri said salary is a medicine for managing the disease of poverty and cant cure it. He went on to advise people to start up a business because it is a solution to poverty.

He wrote;

“Salary is medicine for managing the disease of poverty. It cant cure it. Only your own business can cure poverty. Poverty isn’t just about money. Time is more valuable than money. If another man controls your time, you’re poor even if you earn much.

“Salary is like a cage. Some cages are big. Others are small. They are still cages because you can only move around within the boundaries of the cage. A big salary Is a big cage. A small salary is a small cage. Big or small, you are still not free!

“Satan has deceived mankind that money is life. No. Time is life. Don’t allow your life seep away in one cubicle earning salary. I don’t care who you are, I can guarantee that your childhood dreams were not to sit in one cubicle and earning salary!”.