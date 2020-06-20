R*pe Happened To Me Many Times – Popular Actress, Juliet Ibrahim Reveals (Video)

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim and Radio girl Toke Makinwa team up to address r*pe and it’s ills on society, including how it affects the victim.

Ibrahim shared a personal experience about how a cousin tried raping her when she was 15 in her home and how she managed to escape.

The 34 year old also mentioned sexual assault happening to her as a girl of about 8 or 10, on a different occasion

Watch the BBC Pidgin (Question Till Mouth Pain You) interview below.