R*pe Happened To Me Many Times – Popular Actress, Juliet Ibrahim Reveals (Video)

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim and Radio girl Toke Makinwa team up to address r*pe and it’s ills on society, including how it affects the victim.
Ibrahim shared a personal experience about how a cousin tried raping her when she was 15 in her home and how she managed to escape.
The 34 year old also mentioned sexual assault happening to her as a girl of about 8 or 10, on a different occasion
Watch the BBC Pidgin (Question Till Mouth Pain You) interview below.
'Even if she wear short mini, if she say no, na no. Even if una dey hang out plenti times, no na no' – Toke Makinwa. Rape mata don dey worry across Nigeria wit new new headlines evriday. As more women dey come out to tok on di palava, movie star @julietibrahim follow us tok about her experiences wey she put inside her book. And media personality @tokemakinwa add strong word on consent mata.