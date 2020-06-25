Rivers State Govt Issues New Guidelines For Weddings, Defaulters To Pay N10m Fine

The Rivers State government has released new guidelines on how wedding ceremonies will henceforth be conducted in the state, adding that defaulters of these new guidelines will be forced to pay a fine of N10 million.

According to a statement released today June 25, prospective couples would need to get approval/ apply to the Governor through the Commissioner for Social Welfare.

”All Weddings/Marraiges have an attendance limit of 50 people.

The names, addresses and phone number of all attendees made available with the application (To enable quick contact tracing if the need arises).

Soap and running water has to be kept at the entrance to the venue in not less than three places while all attendees are to wear face masks and maintain social distancing of not less than 2 meters.

Church weddings are to be conducted between 9am and 12noon, while traditional weddings are to be conducted between 4pm and 7pm.

A representative of the Ministry would be present to observe the event.

A fine of N10,000,000 is to be paid by anyone that puts people at risk by breaking this regulation.” the statement read.