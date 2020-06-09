Resident Doctors Threatens Strike Over Unpaid COVID-19 Allowances, Makes Demand From Govt

The National Association of Resident Doctors NARD has threatened to embark on an indefinite strike action beginning from June 15 over unpaid COVID-19 allowances among other issues.

In a statement released, NARD President, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, accused the government of being insensitive to the demands of doctors. He said doctors in Isolation wards and treatment centers for COVID-19 will not be exempted from the strike action once it begins.

The demands of the resident doctors include

– Stoppage of Illegal deductions of Salaries by some state government

– Refund of illegally deducted salaries

-Non-payment of salaries of some members

-Non-payment of COVID19 inducement allowances

-Inadequate supply of Personal Protective Equipment

-Harassment and Assault of Doctors in the line of duty.

– Failure of government to provide life insurance for doctors and other health workers in the frontline.