Reno Omokri Makes Peace With Yul Edochie Over Recent Nollywood Debate

Renowned Nigerian author, Reno Omkori has extended an olive branch to ace Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie after he faulted his opinion on Nollywood demarketing Nigeria.

It should be recalled that few days ago, Reno made headlines for opining that Nigeria’s film industry, Nollywood, is demarketing Nigeria.

In his opinion, Nollywood has made foreigners see Nigerians as “fetish juju people“.

In a swift reply, Yul disagreed with Reno’s opinion. He maintained that Nollywood is simply entertaining her audience and not demarketing Nigeria.

Reno makes peace with Yul

Reno has now reacted to Yul’s recent reply on Twitter.

He admitted that Yul stands out in Nollywood and Nigerian politics.

Reno also said he is willing to support his political endeavour if he still has the ambition.

The Amazon Best Seller further warned people thinking they can manipulate him into being upset with the fine actor.

While addressing the recent news that made the rounds on internet about him and Yul, Reno made the following submissions;

“Anyone thinking I can be manipulated to be upset with Yul Edochie is wasting their time. Yu Edochie stands out in Nollywood and Nigerian politics. I am willing to put money, time & effort behind his political career, if he still has the ambition!”