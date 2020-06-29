Rema Loses Out To Sha Sha At 2020 BET Awards

Nigerian new and hot sensation, Rema, missed out on winning the 2020 BET Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act Award, as Zimbabwean singer, Sha Sha, was adjudged the winner.

The announcement was made by South African actress, Nomzamo Mbatha during the event’s virtual pre-show dubbed ‘Locked and Lit.’

The Best New International Act category had nominees including: REMA (NIGERIA), SHA SHA (ZIMBABWE), CELESTE (U.K.), YOUNG T & BUGSEY (U.K.), HATIK (FRANCE), STACY (FRANCE).

Moments after being announced the winner of the award, Sha Sha took to Twitter to express a bit of shock, while also thanking those who supported her. She wrote;

“What just happened!!! A BET THANK YOU! MY PEOPLE BACK AT HOME ALL ALL OVER THE WORLD MAN”

Sha Sha is one of Zimbabwe’s ‘newest’ music sensation who has featured on hits such as We’Mama, Love You Tonight, and Akulaleki.

She is originally from Zimbabwe and was born in a small town named Mutare, a green and mountainous area.

She does a mixture of Afrobeats, pop and house, doing predomintly Afropop.