Rema Chooses Burna Boy Over Wizkid And Naira Marley, Gives Reasons (Video)

Fast rising Nigerian singer and 2020 BET Award nominee, Divine Ikubor alias Rema has said he prefers Burna Boy to Wizkid and Naira Marley.

Rema chose his fellow 2020 BET Award nominee over other industry colleagues in a recent interview he shared on his Instagram page today June 22.

During the ‘Questionnaire of Life’ with media outfit ‘Noisey Vice’, Rema was asked who he connects more with.

The options were Wizkid, Burna Boy and Naira Marley.

Without much ado, Rema chose the ‘On The Low’ crooner.

Rema chooses Burna Boy

Stating his reasons, he said he loves the storyline behind Burna Boy‘s songs especially ‘On The Low‘.

He also added another reason when he revealed that he has learnt a lot on handling media crises from Burna Boy.

Divine Ikubor also answered several other interesting questions during the interview.

When asked which social media platform he prefers, he chose Instagram because that’s where he was discovered after he posted a freestyle video.

Watch short interview clips below by sliding left.