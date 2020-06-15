Regina Askia’s Daughter Recreates Her Mother’s Throwback Photos

Veteran actress, Regina Askia‘s beautiful daughter, Teesa has made a very beautiful recreation of two of her old photos.

The pretty model shared the photos on her Instagram page today, and the resemblance between mother and daughter is truly eye-catching.

Regina Askia, who was first runner up in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant in 1989 and later crowned queen, recently had a magazine shoot with her two daughters.

Photos from the shoot were shared online by Regina Askia and it also showed the striking resemblance between Regina and her daughters. The mother-daughter duo could pass for siblings in the photos.