Ramsey Nouah Raises Alarm Over Fake Social Media Accounts

Renowned Nollywood actor and director, Ramsey Nouah has raised alarm over fake accounts impersonating him on social media.

The thespian made this known in a recent post he shared on Twitter yesterday, June 17.

This is coming shortly after graphic designer called out Ramsey Nouah and the producers of the 2019 film, “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free” for using her work without payment.

He urged his fans and followers to block all fake accounts impersonating him on social media especially twitter.

“Block these accounts and every other account impersonating me. I apologise to all those who fell victims of these fraudster,” he captioned a screenshot of one of the fake accounts.

Refer to his post on Twitter below;

Block these accounts and every other account impersonating me. I apologise to all those who fell victims of these fraudster. pic.twitter.com/7jXdlV8yw2 — RAMSEY NOUAH (@RamseyNouah) June 17, 2020