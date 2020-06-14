Public Marriage Proposals Often End In Private Tears — Pastor Laurie Idahosa

Laurie Idahosa, who is the Pastor of My Church Unusual, has shared her opinion on public proposals.

Idahosa advised against public proposals. She added that marriage proposal is meant to be intimate and private.

She went on to warn men that any woman who tells a man how to propose, won’t give the man peace in their marriage.

She ended her tweet by saying that public proposals end in private disaster.

She wrote: “A marriage proposal is an intimate, private matter, not a video production made to post on your social media handles.

“Guys watch out for the lady who tells you how to propose. She won’t let you rest your entire marriage.

“Public proposals oftentimes end in private disaster.”