President Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi dies at the age of 55 after suffering a heart attack

Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza has died at the age of 55 after suffering a heart attack.

The Burundian Government confirmed the sudden death of President Pierre Nkurunziza in a statement published on its official twitter page.

“The Government of the Republic of Burundi announces with great sadness the unexpected death of His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza, President of the Republic of Burundi… following heart failure on June 8, 2020,” the post said.

