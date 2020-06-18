Premier League confirms one positive Coronavirus test in latest phase of mass testing

The Premier League has confirmed one positive Coronavirus test in the latest phase of mass testing.

A total of 1,541 tests were carried out in the ninth round of testing in the Premier League, on Monday and Tuesday.

The player or club staff member who tested positive will now be required to self-isolate for a period of seven days, meaning the individual will miss the latest round of matches in the Premier League taking place from Friday.

A Premier League statement read: ‘The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 15 June and Tuesday 16 June, 1,541 players, and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one person has tested positive.

The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.’

See the previous test results below.

Round 1: 17-18 May – 748 tested, with six testing positive from three clubs.

Round 2: 19-22 May – 996 tested, with two testing positive from two clubs.

Round 3: 25-26 May – 1,008 tested, with four testing positive from two clubs.

Round 4: 28-29 May – 1,130 tested, with zero testing positive.

Round 5: 1-2 June – 1,197 tested, with one testing positive.

Round 6: 4-5 June – 1,195 tested, with zero testing positive.

Round 7: 8-9 June – 1,213 tested, with one testing positive.

Round 8: 11-12 June – 1,200 tested, with two testing positive from two clubs.