Premier League Confirms One Positive Coronavirus Test In Latest Phase Of Mass Testing

The Premier League has confirmed one positive Coronavirus test in the latest phase of mass testing.

A total of 1,829 tests were carried out in the ninth round of testing in the Premier League, on Wednesday and Sunday.

The player or club staff member who has tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days, with the person likely to miss the next round of fixtures which will begin on Tuesday.

A statement read: ‘The Premier League can today confirm that between Wednesday, June 17 and Sunday, June 21, 1,829 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, one person has tested positive.

‘Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

‘The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

‘No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.’