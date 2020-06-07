Popular Prophet Odumeje Signs Endorsement Deal With ‘Liquid Metal’ (Video)

Popular controversial cleric, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, better known as Odumeje ‘The Lion’, the founder of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, has signed a management deal with Liquid Metal Management.

According to reports, Liquid Metal Management is a media and Communications (Brand Development & Management) team in media/communication, talent management, and PR strategies.

The Anambra based pastor has now become the first pastor in Nigeria to officially sign an endorsement deal.

Prophet Odumeje was unveiled as part of the team on Saturday as he was welcomed by the Executives of the brand as their first signing.

Liquid Metal management took to their social media handle to announce the new deal.

“We’re excited to announce the official unveiling and sign on of the Indaboski brand-aka-The lion himself into the @liquidmetalng management firm.”

See tweet below:

It’s official.

The Lion himself, the Indaboski brand is now signed to the Liquid Metal Management Family. #LiquidMetalNg pic.twitter.com/ZjkbIbW7MW — Liquid Metal Management (@liquidmetalng) June 6, 2020

Prophet Odumeje is known for his controversial style of preaching as well as describing himself as the Liquid Metal among other sort of names.