Popular Grammy-Winning Motown Artist, Bonnie Pointer Dies At 69

Bonnie Pointer, of The Pointer Sisters, has died at the age of 69.

The Grammy-winning Motown artist, who was originally part of the popular quartet group of sisters in the ’70s, died on Monday morning, June 8.

Her sister, Anita, confirmed this to TMZ, saying, “It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning. Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”

Anita continues, “Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day, we never had a fight in our life, I already miss her and I will see her again one day.”

Bonnie was one of the OG Pointer Sisters which started out as a duo, with her as one of the leads but eventually left the group in the mid-1970s to pursue a successful solo career. She’s best known for her cover of “Heaven Must Have Sent You.”

Bonnie had a prolific recording career under Motown Records which signed her after she left TPS. Her disco rendition of ‘Heaven’ peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

While she was with the Pointer Sisters, she earned a Grammy award for Best Vocal by a Duo or Group in the country category.

Bonnie is survived by 2 sisters. Another one of her sisters, June, died in 2006 from cancer.