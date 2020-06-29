Police Command Set To Probe Abuja Event D’banj Attended

Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Police Command has called on Nigerians to provide any useful information about a house party which the music star, Dbanj attended, in contravention of COVID-19 guidelines.

In an 18-second video which surfaced on the internet on Sunday, the musician was seen performing at a crowded party with some ladies clustering around him.

After the video went viral, he was heavily criticised for flouting social distancing rule and not wearing face masks

Reacting to the video, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Public Relations Officer, in a statement on Sunday, said the attention of the Chairman, FCT COVID-19 Enforcement Team and Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, was drawn to the footage.

He added that the command is trying to get the facts about the event, as the venue and time the video was recorded was yet to be verified

Manzah called on members of the public with privileged information to give the Police “details of the said event”. The spokesman added that any violation of the Quarantine act and COVID-19 guidelines would not be tolerated.

The statement reads;

“The attention of the Chairman FCT Covid-19 Enforcement Team and Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Bala Ciroma has been drawn to a video in circulation alleged to have been recorded at a party attended by Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as Dbanj in Abuja.

It is pertinent to state that the venue and time the video was recorded has not been verified. Members of the public, with privileged information, are called upon to furnish the FCT Covid-19 Enforcement Team with details of the said event.

The Team wishes to state that it would not tolerate any violation of the Quarantine act and Covid-19 guidelines”.