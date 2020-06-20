Photos And Videos From The Night Of Tribute Held In Honor Of Late Ibidunni Ajayi-Ighodalo

A night of tribute was held in honor of former beauty queen and business woman, late Ibidunni Ajayi-Ighodalo, in Lagos yesterday June 19.

Her family members, in-laws, workers, and church members all paid glowing tributes to her at the service.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who joined the tribute night virtually, said he and his wife, Dolapo, were shocked when they heard the news of Ibidun’s passing. He remembered her for her kindness, love, generosity, and commitment to family, friends, and the Christian faith. He said she will live in the hearts of everyone.

Babatunde Fashola, Nigeria’s Minister of Works and Housing, described Ibidun as a Butterfly that brought color to the life of everyone that came in contact with her.

Late Ibidun’s daughter, Keke, also got a moment to speak about her late mother. She described her mother as a ”Beautiful woman”, ”very strong” and someone who ”felt everyone’s pain”.

Others who also spoke at the night of Tribute include Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, Mrs. Titi Adenuga, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, and others.

Ibidun, 39, will be buried today Saturday, June 20. Her funeral service will start at 2pm.

See more photos and videos from the night of Tribute below

