Paul Okoye’s Wife Reveals What Pastor Ibidun Ighodalo Did For Her After She Had Miscarriage

Anita Okoye, wife of singer, Paul Okoye, has revealed the good and wonderful side of late Pastor Ibidun Ighodalo.

While recounting an encounter, Anita said that the late beauty queen and event planner prayed for her when she had a miscarriage.

Taking to her Instagram page, Anita Okoye shared how much they loved each other so much that their Whatsapp messages always end with an expression of their love.

Anita Okoye shared on her page:

“Jesus…Jesus…Jesus… those were the words that I kept on saying when I heard the news.

Auntie Ibidun… I can’t stop going back to our WhatsApp messages… We always ended our conversation with “I love you so much” and the best emojis followed…

“Your smile was so genuine, your voice so sweet and sincere and you always gave the most comforting hugs.

I remember you holding my hands and praying with me after one of my miscarriages and assuring me that God is still God. Sis, you’ve left us to be with the Lord, A true angel…

“I am usually a silent crier but I wailed and sobbed at the confirmation of this news.

I pray for divine comfort upon your household, upon Pastor Ituah, upon your beautiful kids, upon your Mum and upon your entire family. I lift up the Ajayi & Ighodalo family, Lord please grant them comfort, strength and the grace to bear this huge loss.

Goodnight Angel”