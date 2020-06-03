Pastor Sam Adeyemi Reveals Why FG Eased Lockdown For Religious Gatherings, Others

The Senior Pastor of the Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, has given possible reason the Federal Government lifted the ban on religious gatherings and work hours for civil servants and banks.

Recall that Nigerian Government finally lifted the ban on religious gathering across the country on Monday.

Churches are to reopen for the next four weeks spanning 2nd – 29th June 2020, and it’s subject to review.

Also, the Federal Government asked civil servants from grade level 14 and above, should to resume work daily.

It also ordered banks to resume normal working hours.

Reacting, Adeyemi said the government lifted lockdown restrictions to either preserve livelihood or for political reason.

He, however, urged Nigerians to pray that coronavirus leaves the country soonest.

He tweeted, “Governments are lifting lockdown restrictions to preserve livelihoods, and in some cases for political reasons.

“We pray for the virus to be gone soonest. Till then, think with clarity, make sound decisions, act responsibly, be prayerful, and stay safe. Lead yourself well.”