Oyo Relaxes Curfew, Gives Updates On Resumption Of Schools, Offices, Churches

The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has provided guidelines for schools, offices and worship centres as activities are to resume on Monday.

OYO STATE COVID-19 TASK FORCE UPDATE (June 15, 2020)

1. The dusk to dawn curfew in Oyo State has been relaxed and will now be in force from 10PM – 4AM daily.

2. All workers at the State Secretariat, Agodi are to resume work on Monday, June 22, 2020.

3. Students in Primary 6, JSS3 and SSS3 are to resume classes on Monday, June 29, 2020 following guidelines provided by the Task Force.

4. Religious centres including mosques and churches may reopen but are to operate at no more than 25% capacity and follow guidelines provided by the Task Force.

5. Nine confirmed COVID-19 cases have received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 280.

6. Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for sixty-eight suspected cases came back POSITIVE. The cases are from Ibadan South East (12), Oluyole (11), Ibadan North (cool, Oyo East (6), Ibadan South West (5), Oyo West (3), Ibadan North East (3), Ibadan North West (3), Itesiwaju (2), Saki West (2) Ido (2), Egbeda (2), Lagelu (2), Ogbomosho North (2), Ogbomosho South (1), Afijio (1), Ona Ara (1), Atiba (1) and Iwajowa (1) Local Government Areas. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 575.

7. Please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800 or visit a community-based testing centre near you, if you have any COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath.

