The member representing Oredo Federal Constituency, Hon Omoregie Ogbeide Ihama has stepped down for Governor Godwin Obaseki in the coming Peoples Democratic Party’s primary.

Omoregie promised to withdraw the court case he filed over the matter today.

Earlier, Aal the aspirants for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship primary in the State, including Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, had agreed to settle out of court.

Details later…