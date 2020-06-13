Oh No! BBNaija Star, Khafi Kareem’s Younger Brother Shot Dead In London

BBNaija star Khafi Kareem, has been left devastated after her younger brother Alexander Kareem was killed in a London shooting on Monday, June 8.

The Sun UK reported that Alexander, 20, was shot close to his family house in Shepherd’s Bush, West London. He was said to have been walking back home from a convenience store when he was shot by a yet-to-be-identified person in the early hours of Monday.

Witnesses say he screamed out “help me” as he lay dying in the street at 12.40 am. Passers-by tried to give him CPR before paramedics reached the scene but Alexander was pronounced dead a short time after.

According to the post-mortem Alexander died from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

UK Police are appealing for information about a white Range Rover driven by his killers which was found burned out three miles away from the scene of the shooting. Det Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said: “We are determined to bring those responsible for this unnecessary and terrifying violence to justice. We continue to appeal for witnesses who may have seen or heard what happened to come forward. The white Range Rover seen in the area and later found burned out is also a key part of the investigation.”

When Alexander turned 20 in March, Khafi wrote on her Instagram page: “I thank God for your life and do not take you for granted!! I love you very much and I’m so proud of everything you are doing for yourself. You are a go getter and I pray God blesses every step forward you are making.”

Khafi Kareem, who is also a policewoman in London, yesterday posted a black picture on her page to mourn him. Her Instagram page is now private, as at the time of this report.

Mourners left tributes and dozens of colourful bouquets near the scene of the shooting.

A Met Police spokesman told The Sun that, “Officers from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating and are keeping an open mind as to the motive behind the attack. At this stage, there have been no arrests but enquiries are continuing.”