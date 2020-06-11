“None Of Us Is Clean, Pray For Him” – Terry G Calls For Prayers Following Hushpuppi’s Arrest

Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, popularly known as Terry G, has reacted to the arrest of popular big boy, Hushpuppi.

Nigerian big boy in Dubai Hushpuppi was reportedly arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, and the International Police, Interpol, alongside his friend, Woodberry.

According to reports, Hushpuppi and Mr Woodbery’s arrest was as a result of months of investigation by the FBI following a fraudulent deal that involved Hushpuppi and his crew.

Rumors flying across social media have it that Hushpuppi and his crew collected the sum of $35 million for Coronavirus (COVID-19) ventilator.

Hushpuppi’s arrest was confirmed after close friends and some business faithful could not reach him because his phone was off.

Reacting to the turn of events, Terry G, urged people to pray for the Instagram big boy, as no one is clean or perfect.

He wrote on Instagram;

“None of us is clean nor perfect,all we pray is for God to be our asiri… pray for him”