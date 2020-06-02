Nollywood Actor, Jim Iyke visits the Eiffel Tower with his son, Harvis (Photos)



Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, who currently is in Western European country, France took his son, Harvis Chidubem Ikechukwu on a visit to the famous Eiffel Tower in the country’s capital, Paris.

In adorable new photos shared on his official Instagram page, the proud father is pictured having a father-son bonding session as he posed with the young lad in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Jim Iyke is making showing off his son on the gram a wont as not too long ago, the actor who is known for his trendsetting fashion statements and incredible theatrical talent, took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his adorable son, JJ. He shared the photo of his son rocking his shades and acknowledged that it’s like looking at the real life version of his mannerisms in an out of body experience.