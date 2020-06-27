Nolito ‘Explains’ What God Did To Lionel Messi To Make Him So Good In Football

Celta Vigo forward, Manuel Nolito, has claimed that God touched Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, with the magic wand three or four times to make him the best footballer in the world.

Nolito said this ahead of Celta Vigo’s home La Liga clash against Barcelona on Saturday evening.

The Spaniard, who played alongside Messi during his time at Camp Nou, believes God so blesses the Argentina captain that he doesn’t need the gym to achieve anything in football.

“God touched Messi with the magic wand three or four times to make him the best in the world without the need to go to the gym or anything, it’s something that he’s got inside,” Sport quoted Nolito as saying.

Messi has been regarded as the best player ever to grace the football pitch.

The 33-year-old has won the prestigious Ballon d’Or six times, more than any other footballer in the world.