“No One Wants Your Song” – Brymo Slams Artists Who Do Giveaways To Promote Their Songs

Brymo is one singer who doesn’t shy away from slamming his fellow artists over habits they exhibit.

He was once dragged Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid, claiming that they were not in the same level as him. Adding that they had no knowledge of songwriting and real music.

He also slammed artistes for supposedly doing promotions and paying to get awards.

Now, he has taken to twitter to slam artistes who do giveaways just to get people to listen to their songs.

According to him, any artists who is fond of doing that should go home as no one wants their song.

Read what he wrote below:-