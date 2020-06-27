”No Beauty Shines Brighter Than That Of A Good Heart” – Tacha

BBNaija reality star, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has talked about the importance of having a good heart.

The 24-year-old who recently launched her own clothing line, said that no beauty shines brighter than a good heart.

The reality star stated that the love she receives from her fanbase is overwhelming, adding that she is special.

Tacha said she is favored and no man born of a woman can tell her otherwise.

In her words ;

“No BEAUTY shines BRIGHTER than that of a GOOD HEART💗 The LOVE has been overwhelming I am beyond LOVED!!! I am GRACIFIED!!! I AM SPECIAL!!! I AM FAVORED I AM GOD’s OWN!!! No man born of a WOMAN can tell me otherwise!!! My CHI is BIGGER THAN YOUR “god” 👅”

