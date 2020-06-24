Nigerians Accuse Rema Of Staging A Fake Online Contest And Picking A Girl He Already Knows To Go On A Date With Him

Nigerians on Twitter have accused popular singer, Rema of staging an online contest and selecting a winner he already knows, instead of a random fan.

Few days ago, the ‘Dumebi’ crooner took to his social media page to announce his plans about spending a day with a special female fan based in Lagos.

He asked his female fans to link up with him as he is ready to shower money on them. However, he noted that the condition to be chosen was to tag him on their stories vibing to one of his songs called Ginger Me.

As soon as he made the announcement, die-hard female fans of the singer got to work and started tagging him to their Instagram stories. Some hours ago, the singer posted a girl identified as Nimie on IG, while announcing that he has picked her to go on a date with him.

Reacting to this, Twitter users dug out an old video of the same girl when she won his ‘beamer challenge’. They claimed she is a good friend of the singer and he always uses her to fake contests on IG.

