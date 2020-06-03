Nigerian Singer Peruzzi Accused Of R*pe Again

Nigerian singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, also known as Peruzzi, has been accused of rape again.

The first noted accusation of rape against Peruzzi came from a UK-based singer, Daffy Blanco.

Blanco said she didn’t press charges against Peruzzi because of DMW lawyer she identified as Bobo.

However, another lady identified as Princess has raised another rape allegation against the 30-year-old singer.

According to Princess, with twitter handle @Jayamah22, the singer attempted to rape her in 2012.

She said Peruzzi made the attempt despite that he was dating her friend.

She narrated that she went with her friend to the singer’s house and ended up sleeping there, which led to the rape.

Princess admitted she was young and naive then but added that it was no excuse for him (Peruzzi) to take advantage of her.

Read Princess’ words below:

For so long I’ve kept this to myself but I have decided to speak out due to the boldness of Daffy Blanco & other rape victims. Let’s expose these rapists for who they are, they have no right to take advantage of us.

So one time in 2012, I can’t really remember the date and the month. But I accompanied a friend “Aisha” to 1004.

And as at then, I think she had a thing with Peruzzi, I accompanied her there, we spent a night that day and I happened to stay in the same room with Aisha and Peruzzi

In the night, he started touching me without my consent, I tried to tell him that that’s wrong and besides

he has a girlfriend lying in between.

So I left the room and went to sleep in the mini parlor upstairs, I had to leave the room because I wasn’t comfortable anymore.

I tried to tapping my friend to wake up so she’d understand what was going on but she was too fast asleep.

So then I went to the parlor and he came out and I had to tell him to leave if not I was going to create a scene.

He obliged and went back to the room and for some time he didn’t come out again. I left the parlor upstairs and went downstairs to the main parlor so I could sleep on the chair, I couldn’t sleep in the other rooms cos it was occupied with his other friends he had over

When I was already fast asleep, thinking he was just making advances and all, me saying “NO” maybe he got the message. Being deep asleep and I felt someone trying to unbuckle my pants and then I woke up

And I’m like “YOU CAN’T DO THAT IT’S WRONG” that is when we started struggling and he was “PRESSING ON MY NECK” Telling me I should chill and likes me, all this kind of shit and I’m like

Yo! “I’M NOT INTERESTED”

At that point struggling was very stressful, you know he tore my PANT and then he did what he did, He raped me.

I was too naive to know that I was meant to go for a test. I was too scared of going to the police because as at then my parents didn’t know I was in Lagos so I was scared to come out with the news and the whole story of him raping me.

I’ve kept this inside me for over 8 years now and I finally feel a bit of relief speaking out.

I hope my story would encourage more suppressed rape victims to speaker out, no matter the situation you find yourself no one has any right to rape you!

I was young and naive but that was no excuse for him to take advantage of me. I hope this gives fellow rape victims the courage to speak out! #SayNoToRapist #SayNoToRape #whyididntreport #SurvivingPeruzzi”