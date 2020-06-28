Nigeria Records 779 New Cases Of COVID-19 In 24 Hours As Total Reaches 24,077

On the 27th of June 2020, 779 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 24077 cases have been confirmed, 8625 cases have been discharged and 558 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The 779 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos (285), Rivers(68), FCT(60), Edo(60), Enugu(56), Delta(47), Ebonyi(42), Oyo(41), Kaduna(19), Ogun(18), Ondo(16), Imo(12), Sokoto(11), Borno(9), Nasarawa(8), Abia(5), Gombe(5), Kebbi(5), Kano (4), Yobe (3), Ekiti(3), Osun(2).

779 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-285

Rivers-68

FCT-60

Edo-60

Enugu-56

Delta-47

Ebonyi-42

Oyo-41

Kaduna-19

Ogun-18

Ondo-16

Imo-12

Sokoto-11

Borno-9

Nasarawa-8

Abia-5

Gombe-5

Kebbi-5

Kano-4

Yobe-3

Ekiti-3

Osun-2 24,077 confirmed

8,625 discharged

558 deaths pic.twitter.com/JsOtNeFSDx — NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 27, 2020