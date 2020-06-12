Nigeria Records 681 New Coronavirus Cases, 345 In Lagos, Total Now 14,554

Nigeria has recorded 681 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 14,554.

The latest update shared by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as released on Thursday night.

It announced that the new cases were recorded in 17 states.

Breakdown of the data from the NCDC showed that no fewer than 143 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours.

It said, “On the 11th of June 2020, 681 new confirmed cases and five deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“To date, 14,554 cases have been confirmed, 4,494 cases have been discharged and 387 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 681 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos(345), Rivers(51), Ogun(48), Gombe(47), Oyo(36), Imo(31), Delta(28), Kano(23), Bauchi(18), Edo(12), Katsina(12), Kaduna(9), Anambra( 7), Jigawa(5), Kebbi(4), Ondo(4), Nasarawa(1).”

According to reports, Nigeria currently has 9,673 active cases of coronavirus.

Globally, the novel coronavirus has killed at least 417,773 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 07 pm on Thursday.

At least 7,436,660 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,308,400 are now considered recovered.

Europe overall has 186,208 deaths from 2,344,090 cases, the United States and Canada have 121,254 deaths from 2,106,712 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 72,157 deaths from 1,473,331 cases, Asia 21,214 deaths from 766,832 cases, the Middle East 11,133 deaths from 521,922 cases, Africa 5,676 deaths from 215,106 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,667 cases.