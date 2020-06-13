Nigeria Records 627 New COVID-19 Cases As National Toll Exceeds 15,000

Nigeria recorded 627 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the country’s total to 15,181 confirmed infections.

Friday’s figure is slightly below that of Thursday, 681, Nigeria’s highest daily toll.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the cases for Friday were recorded across 22 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

With the latest development, over 1,300 samples tested positive within 48 hours.

While 12 new deaths were recorded, the number of recoveries rose from 4,494 to 4,891 patients.

A total of 397 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours, the highest ever daily recovery in the country.

Lagos maintained its increase in number of new cases on Friday with 229 new infections, while FCT which recorded no case for Thursday, had the second highest new cases with 65 infections.

Abia also recorded a spike in its figure with 54 new COVID-19 cases.

In just 12 days beginning on June 1, a total of 5,019 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country.

However, within the same period, 1,884 persons have recovered, while 113 deaths have occurred.

Meanwhile, according to the NCDC, the country is yet to reach its peak in terms of confirmed cases.

627 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria Lagos-229

FCT-65

Abia-54

Borno-42

Oyo-35

Rivers-28

Edo-28

Gombe-27

Ogun-21

Plateau-18

Delta-18

Bauchi-10

Kaduna-10

Benue-9

Ondo-8

Kwara-6

Nasarawa-4

Enugu-4

Sokoto-3

Niger-3

Kebbi-3

Yobe-1

Kano-1 Total:

15181 confirmed

4891 discharged

399 deaths pic.twitter.com/aiShUyjiJA — NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 12, 2020