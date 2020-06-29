Nigeria Records 490 New Cases Of COVID-19 As Total Cases Escalates To 24,567

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, 490 new cases of coronavirus has been recorded in the country.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, Lagos recorded 118 new cases, Delta-84, Ebonyi-68, FCT-56, Plateau-39, Edo-29, Katsina-21, Imo-13, Ondo-12, Adamawa-11, Osun-8, Ogun-8, Rivers-6, Kano-5, Enugu-3, Bauchi-3, Akwa Ibom-3, Kogi-1, Oyo-1, Bayelsa-1.

Nigeria has now recorded 24,567 cases of COVID-19 with 565 deaths, while 9,007 patients have been discharged from various Isolation centers across the country.

