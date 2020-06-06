Nigeria Records 328 New Cases Of Coronavirus As Toll Rises To 11,844

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night, announced 328 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

NCDC made the confirmation in a post on its official Twitter handle.

Lagos recorded the highest number with 121 cases, FCT had 70, while Bauchi recorded 25.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases to 11,844.

The tweet read: “328 new cases of #COVID19;

Lagos-121

FCT-70

Bauchi-25

Rivers-18

Oyo-16

Kaduna-15

Gombe-14

Edo-13

Ogun-13

Jigawa-8

Enugu-6

Kano-5

Osun-2

Ondo-2

“11844 cases of #COVID19Nigeria

“Discharged: 3696.Deaths: 333.”