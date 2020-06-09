Niger State relaxes Coronavirus lockdown

The Niger state government has announced relaxation of the lockdown effected to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello made the announcement while receiving the technical committee report for the establishment of Niger COVID-19 molecular testing laboratory at the Government House in Minna.

Governor Bello who ordered the resumption of commercial activities in the state, added that schools are to remain closed. Civil servants were also asked to remain at home unless those on essential duties.