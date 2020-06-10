“Never Eat With Someone Who Will Brag About Giving You A Plate” – Mike Edwards Advises

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards has taken to social media to dish out words of advice.

According to him, one should never eat with anybody who will brag about giving them a plate of food.

He stated this in a recent post he shared on his official Instagram page on Tuesday, June 9.

Taking to the photo and video sharing platform, Instagram, the expectant father wrote;

“Never eat with someone who will brag about giving you a plate. 🍝Agree or disagree???”

Majority of those who commented agreed with his advice.

Garnering over 3,000 comments, it’s evident the popular screen personality shared a popular opinion.