NBA Calls Out Comedian Lasisi Elenu For Misrepresenting Lawyers In His Skits; Threatens To Take Action Against Him

A representative of the Nigerian Bar Association has called out comedian Lasisi for ‘misrepresenting’ lawyers in his skits.

Habeeb Lawal, the Assistant National Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, took to Twitter to react to one of Lasisi’s comedy videos.

In the skit, Lasisi dressed like a lawyer and also played the part of one.

Reacting, Habeeb Lawal wrote: “Dear @lasisielenu, We’ve been tagged! We beg to use you as a point of reference to all other comedians. Lawyers have awesome sense of humour, as such we enjoy your jokes & appreciate the creativity. However, if you must represent our profession in your works…

“kindly ensure you properly adorn the wig, bip & gown. We acknowledge your right of expression, but NOTE that we also reserve the rights to take all NECESSARY steps to guide against the ridicule of our noble profession and @NigBarAssoc shall not hesitate to exercise those rights.

“In the likely event that you need a guide on how to make a joke about lawyers without ridiculing our appearance, here is a good guide.”

Lawal added a video to guide Lasisi and other comedians on the proper way to represent lawyers in their skits.