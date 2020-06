Nasty C collaborates with T.I on ‘They Don’t’

Award-winning South African rapper, Nasty C collaborates with American rapper, T.I to serve up a brand new record dubbed, “They Don’t.”

“They Don’t” was delivered to address racial injustices in wake of police brutality protests. Nasty C has promised that all funds from the record will go towards Until Freedom & The Solidarity Fund.

Listen below.

