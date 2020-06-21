“My toxic relationship with Arsenal is over” – DJ Cuppy

Nigerian Disc Jockey Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy has announced the end of her toxic relationship with Arsenal FC.

The 27-year-old daughter of billionaire magnate Femi Otedola uploaded a video on her official Twitter page, confirming the split.

Arsenal lost to Brighton (2 – 1), making them tenth in the Premier League ranking.

“‘It’s not me, It’s you. Only so much heartbreak a girl can take, @arsenal, I can no longer stay in this toxic relationship” she says.

Obviously a fan and supporter of the club, Cuppy was in tears due to the devastating defeat.

 

