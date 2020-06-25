“My God No Dey Sleep” – Tacha Shades Multichoice After Launching Her Clothing Line

Big brother Naija 2019 housemate, Tacha has thrown a shade at multichoice after launching her clothing line ‘NLNT’.
Taking a swipe at Multichoice, producers of BBNaija, the platform that made her widely known, she wrote:
“MULTICHOICE MY GOD NO DEY SLEEP OHHH!!! E open eye GIDIGBA 📌”
According to her, her God doesn’t sleep, implying that despite her disqualification, she is still winning.
