“My God No Dey Sleep” – Tacha Shades Multichoice After Launching Her Clothing Line

share on:

Big brother Naija 2019 housemate, Tacha has thrown a shade at multichoice after launching her clothing line ‘NLNT’.

Taking a swipe at Multichoice, producers of BBNaija, the platform that made her widely known, she wrote:

Her post reads:

“MULTICHOICE MY GOD NO DEY SLEEP OHHH!!! E open eye GIDIGBA 📌”

According to her, her God doesn’t sleep, implying that despite her disqualification, she is still winning.

Tags:Tacha
Rojon

Rojon

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Related Posts

share
  • /

share
  • /

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.