“Musically Good” – Paul Okoye Hypes His Little Daughter, Nadia As She Shows Off Her Rap Skills (Video)

Beautiful daughter of popular Nigerian musician, Paul Okoye recently showed off her rap skills in a video which was shared on Instagram.

Her father, Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare group, shared the video on his Instagram page, which he captioned – “Musically good, happy Sunday y’all”.

In the video, the little girl was spotted rapping with serious passion, while her twin brother, Nathan played the piano for her.

Paul Okoye who welcomed his set of twin Nathan and Nadia to his family, mid August of 2017, has always utilized any opportunity to show them off to the world.

Watch the video below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/CB-1a6aDGni/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7