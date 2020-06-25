Zlimfit – My Mind

Zlimfit is a Nigerian born Afrobeat artist based in USA. He was formally known as Slimfit but now rebranded as Zlimfit. He dropped a song titled “ko ma roll” back in 2012 as “Slimfit” before he rebranded.

He’s now coming out with this new single titled “MY MIND”. This song is a whole new vibe talking about a girl he’s been crushing on and now letting out his feelings towards her.

Beat was produced by the Starboy’s JORO and SOCO producer; “Northboi”.

It’s available on all digital platforms worldwide via: https://songwhip.com/zlimfit/my-mind

Follow ZLIMFIT on all social media platforms via @iamslimfit

DOWNLOAD: Zlimfit - My Mind (7.5 MiB, 9 hits)