Zlimfit – My Mind
Zlimfit is a Nigerian born Afrobeat artist based in USA. He was formally known as Slimfit but now rebranded as Zlimfit. He dropped a song titled “ko ma roll” back in 2012 as “Slimfit” before he rebranded.
He’s now coming out with this new single titled “MY MIND”. This song is a whole new vibe talking about a girl he’s been crushing on and now letting out his feelings towards her.
Beat was produced by the Starboy’s JORO and SOCO producer; “Northboi”.
It’s available on all digital platforms worldwide via: https://songwhip.com/zlimfit/my-mind
Follow ZLIMFIT on all social media platforms via @iamslimfit
DOWNLOAD: Zlimfit - My Mind (7.5 MiB, 9 hits)