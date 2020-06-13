Here is VybeCity’s first official single titled “DOWN” Song featuring a talented female singer “Mz Casa, Ace producer and artist “Olumix and Zik a.k.a Ezikel sounds. This is a song that will put you in the mood and want you to groove all the time. Song produced by Olumix.

Vybecity is here to stay as they get ready to drop their first-ever EP titled Vybe in the city.

Social Media Handles

Instagram: @iam_casa @iamolumix and @ezikelsounds

Twitter: @Vybescity

DOWNLOAD: VybeCity Ft. Mz Casa, Zik and Olumix - Down (4.6 MiB, 24 hits)