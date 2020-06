Fast-rising artist Tijan Kaba dish out another banger titled ‘ Dirty Rhyme’, a song with a powerful message for everybody no matter what you going through.

Tijan Kaba features another fast rising artist Lil Fish on this one and together they render a beautiful inspirational duet which is named Dirty Rhyme.

Download and Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Tijan Kaba ft. Lil Fish Dirty Rhyme (3.4 MiB, 9 hits)