Afrobeats uncut gem, Sammy Fariz, comes fast on the heels of his first single for 2020 titled “Replay” featuring renowed Afrobeats producer Sarz, with this latest party vibe titled “Wayo”, which explores the scenario of a lovers brooding thoughts, to secure the affection of a gorgeous babe. Sammy Fariz plays the protagonist on the search, to secure the heart of a vixen he so very much wants to be down with, and he is willing to take whatever step necessary to win her, even at the expense of his good judgement and the possibility of rejection. A feeling we all know too well when we seek the affection of someone we so crave, even when it isn’t reciprocated. Love as they say “Is Blind”.

Wayo’s , production and song lyrics, were strongly inspired by elements from Legendary Afrobeat originator, Fela Ani-Kulapo and a dab of retro pop from the 90’s, driven by contemporary Afro pop percussion and bass progressions. Wayo was produced by the brilliant fresh toast on the Afrobeats circuit, Mizzle. The song was written by Salman Al-Fariz (Sammy Fariz) & Paul Akhimie, a seasoned showbiz professional of multiple disciplines and head of the talent management outfit, Illific, which oversees the affairs of the litkid, Sammy Fariz.

