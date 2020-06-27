Super talented producer Pikyubeats kick starts the year with his new single “LOML” an abbreviation of ‘Love of my life’in collaboration with OBT, Lagos’ very own fast-rising act over a head-nodding mid tempo Afrobeats.

“LOML”is definitely your go to new age Afrobeats record, “LOML” was smoothly produced with an excellent vocal delivery from OBT infusing Ghanaian Twi, English and Pidgin English which cuts across the African continent and beyond.

