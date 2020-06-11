The Former Ybnl Mafian Newly Signed to Senior boys Records Hails From Osun state Popularly known As Picazo Whose Real Name is Omogbolahan Sodiq is an Afro-beat Artiste and a Talented Rap artiste with his Phenomenal Freestyle which lead him into the Nigeria Music Industry sometimes in 2018 has Good Music Out , songs like Pray For me, Macaroni Featuring Olamide and Opor featuring Yomiblaize .

The talented rising-star ‘Picazo’ dishes out a brand new single which he titled “If I” and it features Zlatan.

“If I” is a love song that comes with insurance, assurance and reassurance at the same time. Picazo did a wonderful job with the Lyrics of this jam produced by Timi Jay (the producer behind Buju’s joint with Burna Boy- ‘Lenu‘). Zlatan graced the record with his street rap vibe and catchy ad-libs with back ups.

Listen Up!