Nino – Ori

David Mathias, popularly known as Nino. I hailed from Ondo state Nigeria, born Cameroon breed Nigeria. I started singing in the church at my tender age 8years, and became a choir master at age 14 Started hip hop music fully in 2014, officially signed to *OB TIMS MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT* in 2016.

Released my first official single same year, titled OSAKOKO. And since then have gotten tremendous hit track singles. Like OLOLUFE, OLU OMO, FLY, OLU OMO and others.

Here “Nino” dishes out a brand new single titled “Ori”, and the song was produced by Don dizy.

