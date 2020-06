Zippy city recordz singer, Mr K comes through with a brand new single titled “Tinuke”. He shows some other part of him in this song. The song is a follow up to his first song in 2020 “Die for love” also produced by blaisebeatz.

“Tinuke” is a love song that will surely get your body moving to it’s very Contagious beat and rhythm.

